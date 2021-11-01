Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded by Truist Securities to Buy

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $101.00. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHAK. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $69.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -117.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.