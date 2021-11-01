Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,550.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,620.93.
Shares of SHOP opened at $1,466.73 on Thursday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $875.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The company has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,450.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,384.41.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Shopify by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
