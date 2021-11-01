Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,550.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,620.93.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,466.73 on Thursday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $875.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The company has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,450.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,384.41.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shopify will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Shopify by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

