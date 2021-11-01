Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Update

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

SRGHY opened at $11.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.15. Shoprite has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5127 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Shoprite’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

