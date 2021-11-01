Short Interest in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Rises By 39.0%

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,400 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the September 30th total of 554,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $17.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,443. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.17. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $75.26 and a one year high of $189.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.17.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

