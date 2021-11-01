Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Drops By 30.8%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the September 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.

Several research firms recently commented on AGFMF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGF Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

