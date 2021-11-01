Short Interest in Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Rises By 51.2%

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,056,900 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the September 30th total of 2,682,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ALEGF stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. Allegro.eu has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31.

Allegro.eu Company Profile

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

