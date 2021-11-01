Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Expands By 45.6%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the September 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AMXEF opened at $2.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92. Amex Exploration has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

