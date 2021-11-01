Short Interest in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Drops By 26.1%

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,100 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the September 30th total of 794,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 398,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ACRE stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.83. 2,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,850. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,578,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,050,000 after buying an additional 803,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,020,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,060,000 after buying an additional 616,685 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,884,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,922.5% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 293,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 278,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

