Short Interest in ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Grows By 70.3%

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,600 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the September 30th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

ACLLF stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. ATCO has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

