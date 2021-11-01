Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Declines By 50.0%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Butler National has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter.

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

