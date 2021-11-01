Short Interest in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Increases By 29.5%

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 229,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,662. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $572.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.02%.

In related news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSWC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

