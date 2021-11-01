Short Interest in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Decreases By 34.3%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the September 30th total of 523,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CAAP stock remained flat at $$5.64 during mid-day trading on Monday. 46,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,647. Corporación América Airports has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $902.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.10 million. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 28.4% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 10,444,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,282,000 after buying an additional 2,312,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 2,823.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 324,163 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth about $1,134,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the second quarter worth approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.