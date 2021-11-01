Short Interest in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Decreases By 34.3%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the September 30th total of 523,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of CAAP stock remained flat at $$5.64 during mid-day trading on Monday. 46,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,647. Corporación América Airports has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $902.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55.
Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.10 million. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 28.4% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 10,444,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,282,000 after buying an additional 2,312,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 2,823.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 324,163 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the second quarter worth about $1,134,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the second quarter worth approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.
