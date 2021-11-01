Short Interest in Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Expands By 52.1%

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,231,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the September 30th total of 809,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,077.5 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

Shares of DVDCF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.48. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

