Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Expands By 91.2%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,200 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the September 30th total of 227,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EJH stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. E-Home Household Service has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $80.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

