Short Interest in EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Declines By 22.8%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWVCF. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnWave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of EnWave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get EnWave alerts:

EnWave stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. EnWave has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81.

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, quantaREV.The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.