Short Interest in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Increases By 35.8%

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the September 30th total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Community Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $324,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

FCBC opened at $32.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $560.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.25. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $33.27.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Community Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

