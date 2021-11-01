Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Drops By 44.4%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the September 30th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $780,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 518,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after buying an additional 57,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,079,000 after buying an additional 65,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,199. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $49.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

