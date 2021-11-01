Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Decreases By 23.8%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,900 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 432,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:GOVX opened at $4.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 558.23% and a negative return on equity of 31.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 39.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 367.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 47,546 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

