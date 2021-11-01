Short Interest in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Decreases By 50.7%

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the September 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SDH stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. Global Internet of People has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Internet of People stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Global Internet of People at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

