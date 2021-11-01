Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Drops By 47.8%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the September 30th total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOTZ. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 88.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 617.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter.

BOTZ opened at $37.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $39.44.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.