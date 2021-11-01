Short Interest in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU) Decreases By 33.3%

Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units (NASDAQ:GPCOU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GPCOU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.52. 2,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,872. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40. Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Path Acquisition Co. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,028,000.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

