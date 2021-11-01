Short Interest in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Grows By 57.0%

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the September 30th total of 56,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

IGAC stock remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,280. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. IG Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGAC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.