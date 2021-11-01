Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Rises By 41.4%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the September 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PHO traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $57.91. The company had a trading volume of 37,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $59.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,788,000. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

