Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Drops By 38.9%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the September 30th total of 8,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,747,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of IXUS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.73. 2,398,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,001. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.05. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period.

