Short Interest in Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Decreases By 24.8%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the September 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Localiza Rent a Car stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.0936 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th.

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

