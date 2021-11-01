Short Interest in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Increases By 86.8%

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the September 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $5,897,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 41.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 425,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Get Maquia Capital Acquisition alerts:

Maquia Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.