Short Interest in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Decreases By 49.1%

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,900 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the September 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at $61,557,478.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth $101,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 49.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth $149,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of MTEM stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%. Equities analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs.

