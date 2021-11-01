Short Interest in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Drops By 32.4%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 306,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,070.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NPEGF opened at $24.91 on Monday. Nippon Electric Glass has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35.

About Nippon Electric Glass

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery. It offers glass for flat panel displays, optical devices, electronic devices, solar cells, building materials, lighting, pharmaceutical, and medical applications; glass fiber; heat-resistant glasses; and thin film coatings.

