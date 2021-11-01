Short Interest in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Drops By 32.4%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 306,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,070.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NPEGF opened at $24.91 on Monday. Nippon Electric Glass has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35.
