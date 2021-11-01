Short Interest in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Expands By 40.3%

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Mancuso bought 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $68,216.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,190 shares in the company, valued at $281,988. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,904 shares of company stock worth $123,191 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. 13.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $26.38. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. Norwood Financial has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $216.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

