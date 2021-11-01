Short Interest in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Expands By 72.2%

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000.

NYSE JLS opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $21.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

