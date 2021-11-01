Short Interest in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Increases By 51.3%

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,800 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the September 30th total of 274,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 431,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 435,298 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PANL shares. B. Riley started coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ PANL traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $4.62. 1,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $210.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $145.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

