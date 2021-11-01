Short Interest in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Increases By 30.7%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the September 30th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ID traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.30. 854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,976. PARTS iD has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $10.82.
About PARTS iD
