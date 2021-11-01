Short Interest in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Drops By 37.4%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the September 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ReneSola stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. 1,711,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.21 million, a P/E ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.85. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,750.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ReneSola by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ReneSola by 349.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SOL shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

