Short Interest in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expands By 53.7%

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the September 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Rent-A-Center stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.77. 6,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,623. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.57. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 13.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 97.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth $328,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

