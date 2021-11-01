Short Interest in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Drops By 41.8%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 41.8% from the September 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $52,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,015 over the last three months. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 395.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 107,190 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 399.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 56,868 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 14.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNT opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.67. SilverSun Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

