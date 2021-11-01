Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Grows By 50.0%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $10.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.57. Sims has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $13.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.3073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. Sims’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMSMY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

