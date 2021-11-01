Short Interest in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Drops By 48.0%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 577,100 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the September 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

MITO stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.13. 418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,914. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 750,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

