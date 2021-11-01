Short Interest in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Rises By 81.3%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,500 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the September 30th total of 260,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 248.7 days.

OTCMKTS SURDF opened at $36.63 on Monday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37.

Get Sumitomo Realty & Development alerts:

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment consists and manages leasing of office buildings, residences and other properties. The Sales segment segment consists of condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.