Short Interest in TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) Declines By 24.5%

TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the September 30th total of 31,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TC Bancshares stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 0.68% of TC Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBC stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. TC Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22.

TC Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.