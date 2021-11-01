Short Interest in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Expands By 39.4%

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,474,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $1,493,000.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSIB opened at $9.77 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.