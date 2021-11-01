Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Drops By 36.6%

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the September 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $199.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.17. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $150.52 and a 1-year high of $222.22.

About VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

