Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Drops By 36.6%

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the September 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $199.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.17. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $150.52 and a 1-year high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.