Short Interest in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Increases By 33.9%

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the September 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $333.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 117,890 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 47.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 41,747 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 51,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.