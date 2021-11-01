Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Declines By 41.2%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the September 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,732 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 12.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,781 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 28.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,053 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.94. 291,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,167. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $9.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.0598 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

