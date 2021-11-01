Short Interest in Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Drops By 27.9%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the September 30th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

YAHOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of YAHOY stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. Z has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Z will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Z

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

