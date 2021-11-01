Showcase (SHO) Trading Down 31.4% Over Last Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Showcase has a market capitalization of $512,730.90 and approximately $18,542.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Showcase has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00081207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00074923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00103013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,067.34 or 1.00051173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.09 or 0.07077919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022822 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

