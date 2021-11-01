SifChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.63 Million (ROWAN)

SifChain (CURRENCY:ROWAN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. SifChain has a total market capitalization of $66.63 million and $2.84 million worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SifChain has traded flat against the dollar. One SifChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00223510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00096666 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SifChain

SifChain (CRYPTO:ROWAN) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 1,011,708,524 coins and its circulating supply is 274,952,779 coins. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is the omni-chain solution for DEXes. It's designed to be more performant, more robust crypto economics for trading and security, more flexible trading capabilities, an extensible omni-chain roadmap and eventual true DAO governance. EROWAN is the token under Sifchain. “

