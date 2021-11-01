Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.53.

SBNY stock opened at $297.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.16. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $317.51. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

