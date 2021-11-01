Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLGN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of SLGN opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after buying an additional 554,605 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Silgan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,099,000 after buying an additional 77,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Silgan by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,825,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,735,000 after buying an additional 364,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Silgan by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after buying an additional 1,518,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

