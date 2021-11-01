Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.45. Approximately 934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 151,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.48.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth $113,712,000. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,231,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,720,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,794,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,789,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Company Profile (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

