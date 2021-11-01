Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.65

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 113.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $10.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

SPG traded up $3.42 on Monday, hitting $150.00. 226,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,375. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $147.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

